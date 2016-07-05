Spanish airports lack inspectors
FACUA calls for legal changes to the air sector to guarantee the rights of passengers
The association urges airlines to automatically payback customers who have experienced long delays or flight cancellations, as regulation establishes.
FACUA.org
España-05/07/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for a legal change that forces airlines to automatically pay consumers, without having to submit their claims, the economic compensations that European regulation establishes for cancellations or long delays.
The association also calls for inspectors in Spanish airports, to oversee compliance with passengers’ rights. This is a serious neglect of responsibilities that favours the growing abuses of the sector.
FACUA considers it essential to improve the protection of passengers and to curb any irregularities that have become the operating norms by certain airlines, such as the systematic failure to comply with their schedules or the relocation of several flights when they do not sell enough tickets.
Complaint against Vueling
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido