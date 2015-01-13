Due to the violation of consumers' rights
FACUA calls for measures to the ministry of Industry against the proliferation of unattended gas stations
The lack of personnel on fueling services causes the impossibility of verifying the amounts supplied, submit a complaint form or request an invoice, plus pose a serious security risk.
FACUA.org
España-13/01/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a letter to the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism which calls for action against the proliferation of so-called low cost gas stations, those that do not have any personnel attending consumers in the service offered.
The association reminds that the lack of human resources in this kind of establishments infringes consumers’ rights and safety as enshrined on Article 8 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, that passes the consolidated text of Consumers and Users Protection Act and other complementary laws.
More specifically, the lack of personnel causes, among other things, the impossibility of verifying the amounts supplied and that the petrol pumps work correctly, submit a complaint form or req
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