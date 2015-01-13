FACUA calls for measures to the ministry of Industry against the proliferation of unattended gas stations

FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a letter to the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism which calls for action against the proliferation of so-called low cost gas stations, those that do not have any personnel attending consumers in the service offered. The association reminds that the lack of human resources in this kind of establishments infringes consumers’ rights and safety as enshrined on Article 8 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, that passes the consolidated text of Consumers and Users Protection Act and other complementary laws. More specifically, the lack of personnel causes, among other things, the impossibility of verifying the amounts supplied and that the petrol pumps work correctly, submit a complaint form or req

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