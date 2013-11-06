FACUA campaign alerts of the ten most common false job offers

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns of an increase in false job offers that are taking advantage of the current economic crisis to trick the unemployed with job opportunities that never actually come to pass. The association demands the regional consumer protection authorities to initiate measures of sanction and control against these serious frauds. At the same time, it demands the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and the Information Society (SETSI) to enforce fines proportionate to the profits gained by the company, instead of simply adopting ridiculous measures like cutting off fraudulent phone lines almost a year after they have been reported. The association also considers it fundamental that the Government and autonomous communities assume responsibility with re

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