FACUA celebrates Parliament taking the first step in overturning LOMCE

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates Parliament taking the first step in preventing the implementation of the Organic Law on the Improvement of the Quality of Education (LOMCE). The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party’s (PSOE) proposed bill received 186 votes in favour -the absolute majority fixed at 176-, 112 against and 41 abstentions. Members of Parliament from the Socialist group, Podemos, ERC, DiLl and Mixto declared themselves in favour of the bill whilst those from the People’s Party (PP) voted against it. Ciudadanos’ MPs abstained. According to FACUA, this process requires a change which will end the cutbacks and the educational reform from being carried out by the PP Government under what is commonly known at the Wert Law. The association regrets tha

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