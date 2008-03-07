FACUA condemns the assassination of Isaías Carrasco by the terrorist organization ETA

FACUA-Consumers in Action shows the most firm condemn to the assassination of Isaías Carrasco by the terrorist organization ETA. FACUA offers condolences to the family of the ex-town councillor from the Socialist Party of Euskadi (PSE) in Mondragón and also trade unionist from the General Workers Union (UGT) and extend its solidarity sign and support to all the members of PSOE and UGT, as well as to all political and syndicalist class. The democratic normality is the best answer the citizens can give, and that is why FACUA asks for a massive participation in elections next sunday, March 9th. It is also important that this initiative is completed with the return to unity of all democratic political parties against terrorism.

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