FACUA considers a total disaster the actions taken by Spanish minister of Health on the Ebola crisis

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers a total disaster the actions taken by Ana Mato, Spanish minister of Health on the Ebola crisis. The organisation reminds her shameful disappearance -she stayed on holidays- when the missionary Miguel Pajares was returned home due to his infection. It has also been shameful the press conference given by the minister last Monday, in which she tried to avoid journalists’ questions. FACUA criticises the inacceptable improvisation and opacity of the actions taken by health authorities of Madrid regional’s Government. The actions of the central Government and Madrid’s Government are increasing social alarm and citizens’ distrust on the people responsible of this crisis’ management. Given these facts,

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