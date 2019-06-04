FACUA considers it ridiculous that the electric so-called social tariff meant for winter is being delivered in summer

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it ridiculous that the new electric so-called social tariff, a financial aid for heating and hot water expenses during winter months, is being introduced in June, in the dog days of summer, according to a Government’s announcement. «Direct aid to deal with the payment of the heating in the middle of June and summer temperatures. This is Spain«, commented the general secretary of FACUA, Olga Ruiz, upon hearing the announcement. The association criticizes how the assistance to cope with the heating and hot water expenses during winter arrives with months of delay, when it no longer provides any solution to people who have had problems paying their bills. The Government announced this week that it will begin

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