FACUA considers that internet platforms such as Uber must follow the existing legislation to guarantee users' rights

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers that internet platforms such as Uber, that offer an auxiliary passengers transportation service or intermediate between transportation services and users, have an economic activity and, therefore, must follow the existing laws to ensure the maximum consumers’ protection and also make clear who’s responsible and how facing potential breaches. According to the Spanish Land Transportation Act, it is considered private transportation (the one made by private individuals) when it doesn’t result in economic compensation –the only target is to share costs- and when the user’s journey matches the driver’s one. The Act states that this is not regulated whatsoever. This is the case of users that agree to share t

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