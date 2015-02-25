FACUA considers the Government judgment so the subject Religion can be passed in schools as inappropriate in a modern secular state

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers the Government judgement so students can pass Religion in primary and secondary school as inappropriate and aberrant in a modern secular state. The Official State Gazette (BOE, according to its initials in Spanish) of February, 24 includes two resolutions (1849 and 1850) of the General Directorate of Territorial Cooperation and Evaluation of the Ministry of Education which publish the national curriculum for the teaching of the Catholic Religion in the last two years of secondary school (Bachillerato, in Spanish). FACUA believes it is unacceptable that the Government adopts the criteria imposed by the Spanish Episcopal Conference to indoctrinate its students with ideas such as «accepting the inability of a person to reach happi

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