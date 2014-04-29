FACUA considers Vodafone's fine for its roaming tariff ridiculous and demands refunds

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers that the 3.1 million Euros fine to Vodafone for breaching the European legislation on roaming tariffs imposed by the Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC according to its initials in Spanish) is very limited. CNMC considers that the company has seriously breached European roaming legislation, a breach that has given Vodafone a 128% more gross income than the operator would have gained if it had followed the rules. Nevertheless, FACUA regrets that CNMC is not pressuring Vodafone for a refund of the excessive charges to consumers. As well, the association demands the CNMC and the Spanish autonomous communities’ authorities on consumer protection to ask the British multinational company for an automat

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