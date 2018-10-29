FACUA criticises the Government's failure to take measures to prevent Ryanair from charging for hand luggage

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the Government’s failure to take measures to prevent Ryanair from realising its intention to charge for hand luggage. The Irish airline will begin applying the new policy from Thursday 1 November. The association notes that in August, after learning that Ryanair would start charging for suitcases brought on board, it directed its concerns to the Ministry for Public Works and Transport insisting that it prevent the company from implementing this practice, which appears to be an attempt by the airline to make consumers subsidise the costs of compensating passengers for past flight cancellations. FACUA also recalls that it reported Ryanair to the State Air Security Agency and the Spanish Agency for Consumers, Food Security and Nutrit

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