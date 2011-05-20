FACUA demands that the Spanish Data Protection Agency carry out an investigation into Google due to privacy problems with Android users

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) carries out an investigation into Google due to security failures with Android. This allows third parties to access private data, such as telephone numbers, photos and calendar information, through unsecure WiFi networks. FACUA has asked the AEPD to clarify whether Google has violated the data security principle, regulated in article 9 of the Organic Law 15/1999 (December 13th) of Personal Data Protection, in case the company does not have security measures in place. This problem affects 99.7% of Android users, according to a study carried out by the Ulm University, Germany. The report reveals that authentication codes received by users when using Calendar, Contacts or Picasa<

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