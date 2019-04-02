FACUA demands the imposition of bonds from airlines for passengers in cases of bankruptcy

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands a modification in state legislation on air travel so that before the possible bankruptcy of any airline operating in Spain they must deposit a bond to administration to cover the expenses suffered by the users before the standstill of activity. The association hopes that the political parties that are campaigning for the upcoming general elections on the 28th April include this and other measures to increase passenger protection in their electoral pledges, which include inspection protocols and forceful and dissuasive sanctions in the face of numerous irregularities that occur in the sector. Wow Air, an Icelandic low-cost airline, announced this Thursday the cessation of all their operations and cancellation of all their flights due to fai

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