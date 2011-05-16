FACUA demands to Health Ministry to ban on the sale of all electronic cigarettes if its effectiveness is not proved

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands to the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equal to ban on the sale of all electronic cigarette brands that don t show efficacy for smoking cessation. The association requests that Health Ministry only allows the sale of these products if the manufacturers or distributors provide sufficient evidence to help people to quit smoking. FACUA calls on the Government for follow the way of countries like Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Panama, which have banned the sale of these products. Strong sanctions against irregularities FACUA also calls for strong sanctions to all brands that violate the rules on labeling. This irregularity has been highlighted in a study of the Regional Ministry of Health of Andalusia

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