FACUA demands Vodafone to correct the irregularities causing that users in Ayamonte are charged like if they were in Portugal

FACUA-Consumers in Action has demanded Vodafone to correct the irregularities that make that sometimes the company charges some users who live or cross the city of Ayamonte as if they were using their mobile phone from Portugal. Several users of Ayamonte, a city located in Huelva very close to Portugal, have contacted FACUA in the last months to denounce that they have been charged with disproportionated rates for their calls, messages and Internet connections. The problem seems to be in the aerials of the English company that sometimes interpret in a wrong way that the users are accessing to the services from Portugal. This is why Vodafone in Spain applies sometimes roaming rates and in the invoices it appears that services are provided by its filial, Vodafone Portugal.

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