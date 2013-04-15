Adrià Collado, Beatriz Rico and Jaime Pujol star in a new campaign for #luchacontralosabusos
FACUA denounces 15 main abuses committed by companies with their Internet connections
A new campaign is launched against irregularities with Internet providers.
FACUA.org
España-15/04/2013
Fight against Internet connection irregularities. This is the aim of a new campaign launched by FACUA-Consumers in Action to call on Internet users to defend their rights in the face of abuses committed by telecommunication companies.
FACUA has devised a list of the 15 main irregularities committed by Internet connection operators, which it condemns through three videos starring the actors Adrià Collado (La que se avecina, Gavilanes),
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