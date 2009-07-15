33 airlines analyzed
FACUA denounces 23 airlines for irregularities in the sale of tickets online
For applying higher prices than the advertised, preselecting optional services, charging to carry luggage, charging for paying with credit or debit card and not offering essential information in Spanish.
FACUA.org
España-15/07/2009
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a study on thirty three airlines, of those twenty three have been reported for irregularities in the sale of tickets online (see table).
Among the irregularities are the increases of prices by means of abusive and fraudulent practices, for instance, the application of extra charges to check luggage into the hold, also the inclusion by default of insurances and other optional services and for simply making the payment online.
This new barrage of complaints against companies in the airline sector joins those presented in the last years by FACUA, who requests to the relevant authorities to solve quicker th
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