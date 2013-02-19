FACUA denounces Nestlé for the revelation of the presence of horse meat in Buitoni pasta with beef

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Nestlé after learning of the withdrawal in Spain and Italy of the Buitoni Ravioli and Buitoni Tortellini products stuffed with beef, that contained more than 1% of horse DNA, as published by the Financial Times. The association has asked the consumer protection authorities of several regions, including Catalonia, where the company has its registered office, to open disciplinary proceedings against the Swiss multinational to take into account that it has committed fraud by misleading advertising. FACUA believes that with this withdrawal, Nestlé recognises having implicitly committed this course, as defined in article 5 of Law 3/1991, of the 10th of January, on Unfair Competition, which states that

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