FACUA denounces Spain in Brussels for not preventing the airlines from charging to the passengers the raise of AENA's taxes

On Tuesday, FACUA-Consumers in Action denounced the government of Spain to the European Commission for failing to ensure compliance with European law requiring airlines to passengers close to the price of their tickets at the time of recruitment. Considering the passivity of the Ministry of Public Works, various airlines are announcing to passengers who purchased tickets prior to June 30, when it was published in the BOE the raise of AENA’s taxes, which should be the ones who take on the increase. With these practices, airlines unilaterally modify contract terms and tickets’ prices which had been closed and paid, so not respecting Community normative in both air transport and consumers’ protection. The allegations have been referred to the Vice

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