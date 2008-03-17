FACUA denounces Telefónica for misleading advertising of the Duo 3 Mb. promotion, denying it to those who already have some ADSL service

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Telefónica of Spain for misleading advertising of its Duo 3 Mb promotion. denying the offer of 26,20 euros per month plus VAT for a year to users who already have an DSL service. FACUA also warns that users who ask for the cancellation of the service after the promotion is deny are receiving different offers if they stay in the company: free fees, fare discounts and even the initially denied promotion. The telemarketers from the cancellation department of Telefónica offer three free fees of the Duo service, which monthly fee is 39,90 euros plus VAT (46,28) or six monthly fees with 50% discount, which represents a total of 138,85 euros. In other cases, operators allow to register in the promotion of 26,20 euros per month pl

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