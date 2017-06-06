FACUA denounces that courts for base lending rate without minimal endowment will only benefit banks

FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces that the plan of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ, according to its initials in Spanish) of creating centralised courts to manage the cases of base lending rate without strengthening the workforce or providing more means will only benefit banks. This plan will limit the rights of those consumers who decide to claim and will slow the processes down even more, instead of speeding up their resolution. The association insists on the fact that both Spain’s Supreme Court and CJEU have already declared in different rulings the illegality of this practice and, therefore, the money should be returned to those affected without further delay nor complex, expensive and slow processes. On the 1 of June the CGPJ’s plan to central

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