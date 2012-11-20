FACUA denounces that the Court Fees Act provides justice for the rich and another type of justice for the poor

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the Court Fees Act approved by the Government involves justice for the rich and another type of justice for the poor, as it limits access to a fundamental right according to citizens’ economic resources. The organisation points out that this law, which was created despite the refusal of judges, lawyers, prosecutors, attorneys, and other members of the parliamentary groups, undermines the fundamental right to effective judicial protection «without, in any case, producing defencelessness», as stated in Article 24 of the Spanish Constitution. Although the preamble to this law affirms that it is endorsed by the Constitutional Court, FACUA points out that so far this court has only authorized the application of taxes that do

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