FACUA denounces the bishopric of Alcalá de Henares for holding courses to 'cure' homosexuality

FACUA-Consumers in Action have filed a report against the Diocese of Alcalá de Henares to the Department of Family and Social Policies of the Community of Madrid for violating the Law of Integral Protection against LGBTphobia. The bishopric is holding courses to cure homosexuality, according to an articles published on eldiario.es on Tuesday. Pseudotherapies are taught at the Regina Familiae Family Counselling Centre, a service that belongs to the diocese of Alcalá and is within the same religious complex. In their report, FACUA warns that these types of sessions present a very serious violation of Law 3/2016, of July 22, Comprehensive Protection against LGBTphobia and Discrimination for Reason of Orientation and Sexual Identity in the Community of Madrid.

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