FACUA denounces the fraudulent closure of the odontology clinics Dental Line

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced the fraudulent closure of the odontology clinics Dental Line to the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC), from the Ministry of Health and Social Policy, and the Consumption authorities of several autonomous regions. The company has closed down numerous clinics, paralyzing their patients’ treatments and without covering the guarantees established in the legislation. FACUA, which has been receiving lots of queries and complaints by the effected, reminds that they have the right to recover all or at least part of the money that they payed for unfinished treatments if the company cannot guarantee their continuity. The association has denounced Dental Line to the Consumption authorities of several autonomous region

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