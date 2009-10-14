FACUA detects differences up to 419% in the tariffs of the water supply in 28 Spanish towns
The association demands the collaboration with consumers' organizations in the design of the tariffs and claims a national norm to regulate the rights and the obligations of the users and the supplying companies.
FACUA.org
España-14/10/2009
FACUA-Consumers in Action has detected differences up to 419% in the tariffs of the water supply in twenty eight Spanish towns (see table), this means 326, 64 euros more (plus IVA) per annum in consumptions of 10 cubic meters.
FACUA demands the city halls the collaboration with consumers’ associations in the design of the tariffs and in the implementation of the integral water cycle.
Both claims are amongst the main directives of the Water Framework Agreement, approved in 2000 and which will come into effect fully in 2015. Many towns don’t fulfill these directives yet.
The research reveals that the monthly consumption of 10 cubic mete
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