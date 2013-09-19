The most expensive passes found in Madrid, Girona and Palma.
FACUA detects up to a 246% difference in city bus ticket prices across 39 cities
Bus travel costs an average of 0.77 Euros with a rechargeable card which allows transfers, and 1.21 Euros -a 57.1% increase- with a single ticket.
FACUA.org
España-19/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action conducted a comparative study on 2013 city bus fares in thirty nine Spanish cities (see table in Spanish), where it detected disparities reaching up to 246% between pass holder and single ticket prices.
The most expensive buses are found in Madrid (18.30 Euros for a 10-trip pass with transfers and 12.20 for one without), Girona (10.65 Euros, with transfers) and Palma de Mallorca (10.00 Euros, without transfers).
The cheapest are the passes in Lugo (4.50 Euros without transfers), followed by Logroño (5.29 Euros with transfers) and Cuenca (5.60 Euros with transfers).
The study takes a look at single ticket prices, the price of travel using a 10-day bonobús
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