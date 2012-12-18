FACUA distrusts the announced arbitration for the preference shares controlled by private consultants

FACUA-Consumers in Action distrusts the procedure of arbitration announced by the minister of Economy and Competitiveness, Luis de Guindos, for holders of preference shares in Bankia-BFA. The association questions what the criteria is to qualify the cases as «most flagrant», or where there may have been «personal circumstances in which the consumer was not in a position to understand the product», as the minister explained. To FACUA, it is a joke that there is going to be a «private consultant» who is in charge of filtering «in each state» the assumption that, according to the criteria set by De Guindos, results in «a clear marketing malpractice». FACUA considers it unacceptable the minis

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