FACUA expects political responsibilities to be taken given the serious mistakes made during the Ebola crisis

FACUA-Consumers in Action expects political responsibilities to be taken given the serious mistakes made during the Ebola crisis. The association considers a total disaster the actions taken by Minister Ana Mato and considers extremely serious the level of improvisation and lack of transparency on the actions of Madrid’s regional health authorities. In addition, FACUA criticises that associations of consumers and users are not receiving any information whatsoever on the management of the Ebola crisis, nor by the Ministry of Health or the regional authorities. Given the commitment to «total transparency» taken on by the President, Mariano Rajoy, last Tuesday, at the Parliament, FACUA requests Minister of Health, Ana Mato, to gather general

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