WHITE RABBIT
FACUA finds in Spain the Chinese sweets that could be contaminated with melamine
The association informs Health and Consumption Authorities for a preventive withdrawal.
FACUA.org
España-25/09/2008
FACUA-Consumers in Action has found in Spain the Chinese White Rabbit sweets, withdrawn from the market in United Kingdom and other non EU countries with the suspicion that they are contaminated with melamine, the substance that has caused death of four babies in China and thousands of sick children.
FACUA has informed the Spanish Agency for Food Security and Nutrition (Aesan, in Spanish abbreviation) of the Health and Consumption Ministry, the General Secretary of Public Health and the General Consumption Office of the Andalusian Regional Government the products were found in Seville- this morning, to guarantee their preventive withdrawal in order to know if the sweets are contaminated or not, and also the localization of the importer companies.
The sweets, manufacture
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