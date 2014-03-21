FACUA gets Orange to repay a member the amount illegally charged for unlocking two mobile phones
The association reminds of the fact that it is illegal to sell blocked terminals, as it is explained in the active campaign '#liberamimóvil' ('Unlock my mobile', in Spanish).
FACUA.org
España-21/03/2014
FACUA is conducting the campaign #liberamimóvil (Unlock my mobile! – read about it in Spanish here) to report these abuses with a complaint model. Movistar no longer sells locked mobile phones and unlocks them for free for users who request it (you can read the news in Spanish here). This is a great achievement for consumer mobilisation, just like the elimination of the rounding up of fixed and mobile calls when billing in 2006 and 2007 after FACUA’s battle that went on for more than three years. However, other companies such as Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo carry on accumulating complaints.
A report made by
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