FACUA gets the regional Government of Andalucia to open disciplinary proceedings against Endesa for the fraudulent rental of electricity meters

The regional Government of Andalucia has opened disciplinary proceedings against Endesa Distribution as a result of the allegations presented regarding illegal rates charged for the rental of new electricity meters. Electricity companies apply a rate that can only be charged only if a remote management system is installed; something which still doesn’t happen in the majority of new installed meters. Andalucía is the first of Spain’s regional administrations to open disciplinary procedures in response to the complaints filed by FACUA on November 2014 to the 16 agencies, institutes and regional Directorate-Generals for consumer affairs. The organisation demands sanctions against the five main electricity distributors operating in Spain: Iberdrola Distribuci&oacut

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