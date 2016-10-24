FACUA has sent documentation of the Zetta mobile fraud to the public prosecutor in Extremadura

FACUA-Consumers in Action has sent documentation of the Zetta mobile fraud to the Extremaduran public prosecutor and has asked it to investigate whether those responsible have committed fraud and crimes against consumers by falsely advertising their product. Zetta mobiles are actually devices manufactured in China which have had their logo changed, had an operating system installed (whose commercial use is prohibited) as well as having inexistent or other brands’ components attributed to them. FACUA has sent information and audiovisual documents to the public prosecutor about the numerous lies told by Zetta. This will be expanded upon in the next few days in a new report which the association’s legal team is preparing from the information provided by several us

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