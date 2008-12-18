FACUA holds meetings with consumer organizations in Austria, Slovaquia and Hungary
The meetings have been held in November and December in Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest to accomplish the program of collaboration with European organizations.
FACUA.org
Europa-18/12/2008
FACUA-Consumers in Action has held several meetings with consumer associations from Austria, Slovaquia and Hungary to accomplish its program of collaboration with European organizations.
Austria
On November 25th, Carlos Puente Martín, from the International Relations Department of FACUA, held a meeting in Vienna with Georg Mentschl, Director of the European Consumer Centre in the country. They had met before last May.
The Centre is located in the head office of the Consumers Association of Austria (Verein für Konsumenteninformation, VKI), that facilitates the management of the Centre.
Slovaquia
In Bratislava, the capital of Slovaquia, Mr. Puente met, on December 1st, the Executive Director of the Association of S
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido