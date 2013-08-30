79 deceased and dozens of wounded later
FACUA is sorry that tragedies like Santiago are necessary to increase rail safety
Adif, the Spanish Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, will improve as of Saturday signalling and automatic break systems after the derailment of an Alvia train on the 24th July.
FACUA.org
España-30/08/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action is sorry that tragedies like the 24th of July derailment, which claimed the lives of 79 people and left dozens more wounded, are necessary to increase rail network safety.
On the 13t of August, Adif announced in a circular that it will improve signalling and automatic break systems along stretches of tracks where engine drivers are required to drastically reduce speed as of this Saturday.
The association welcomes the fact that the Government has extended their safety review to other national rail network lines, as requested by FACUA, although clarification is sought for the motives behind opting for the Spanish Automatic Systems Warning ASFA, which is less advanced than the European Ertms.
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