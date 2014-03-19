FACUA.org/europeas2014
FACUA launches 15 claims to political parties for the upcoming European election
The association warns that the lack of competition and the existence of oligopolies in the liberalised sectors make it necessary to regulate maximum prices in basic services and those of general interest as well as to take efficient measures to control fraud.
FACUA.org
Europa-19/03/2014
FACUA–Consumers in Action has presented 15 fundamental claims and proposals to political parties in the run-up to the next European elections that will take place in May (you can read them in Spanish on FACUA.org/europeas2014).
FACUA warns that the lack of competition and the existence of oligopolies in liberalised sectors make it necessary to regulate maximum reasonable prices in basic services and those of general interest, such as electricity, gas and telecommunications. These sectors demand measures to encourage member states to guarantee in an efficient way the control and sanctioning of fraud, as well as universal and quality access to them for all consumers.
This is especially important
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