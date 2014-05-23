Due to the coup, Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommend not to go to the Asian country
FACUA notifies users with scheduled travels to Thailand that they have the right to cancel them
The organization reminds travellers that they can allege 'force majeure' not to be economically damaged because of the political instability in the country.
FACUA.org
España-23/05/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action reminds users who have decided to cancel their travels to Thailand because of the political instability in the country due to the coup that they have the right to be refunded the whole amount for their plane tickets or travel deals.
The association has started to handle complaints from some users with travel deals purchased through travel agents which refuse to refund their whole amount, so FACUA recommends submitting a claim.
Following the recommendation made by Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs against travelling to the Asian country after the coup of this Thursday, FACUA notifies consumers who purchased a travel deal through a travel agent that the consolidated text of the Consumer and User Protection Act and some other complementary la
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