FACUA offers a form to complain to those affected by closure of Corporación Dermoestética
Those who have a credit for a pending treatment have a month to submit all the documents to the insolvency administrator and so be able to be refunded their money.
FACUA.org
España-17/02/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has offered to those consumers affected by the closure of Corporación Dermoestética (cosmetic surgery clinics) a form they can fill to request the insolvency administrator to refund the amounts they have paid for the non offered treatments. Users can download the form in Spanish in .doc (here), in .pdf (here) or in .odt (here) formats.
The voluntary state of insolvency of the company has been published in th
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