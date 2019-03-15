FACUA out on the streets in 18 cities this 15th of March, for World Consumer Rights Day

This Friday the 15th of March commemorates World Consumer Rights Day. Activists at FACUA-Consumers in Action will take to the streets in 18 cities across Spain, and distribute informative brochures that call on consumers to fight against the abuses committed by a multitude of companies. In the brochure, the association invites consumers to join them in the defense of consumer rights and fight against such abuses. FACUA already exceeds 220,000 members, which make it one of the main consumer associations of the European Union, and has regional organizations and delegations in the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain. The passivity of the Government and autonomous communities in the face of massive frauds only leads to the continuation of them occurring year after year.

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión