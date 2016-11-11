FACUA prepares a series of complaints against companies that use 902 numbers for customer service

FACUA-Consumers in Action is preparing a series of complaints against companies that use 902 and 901 numbers for customer service. The association warns that the use of these numbers, which inflate users’ bills, violates State and European legislation. FACUA urges companies that use these numbers to proceed immediately with substituting them with fixed area codes or mobile numbers. As well as imposing a much higher price than calls made from mobiles to conventional lines, calls starting with 902 or 901 are not included in bonuses or flat rates of fixed telephone or mobile contracts. Banks, insurance companies, airlines, telecommunication companies, big department stores, food companies, transport companies, water suppliers…There is a long list of sectors that u

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