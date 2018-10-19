FACUA receives avalanche of queries on mortgage tax after Supreme Court ruling

FACUA-Consumers in Action is receiving an avalanche of queries about the document duties tax for mortgage loans after the ruling given by the Supreme Court in which it changed its criteria and established that it is the banks and not the borrowers who must pay. Along with the multitude of queries which are being posed to FACUA on social media, numerous consumers around Spain are turning to the regional offices of the organisation and making phone calls to 688 954 954 in order to find out how to claim the rebate of the tax on their mortgages. In this respect, FACUA reminds consumers that the claim must be made to their regional autonomous tax office if the tax was paid no more than four years ago and to the bank if paid before. Today, almost 25,000 mortgage borrowers have j

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión