FACUA recommends people affected by closure of Low Cost Travel Group to claim compensation

FACUA-Consumers in Action is recommending that those people affected by the closure of the British tour operator based in the Balearic Islands, Low Cost Travel, to claim compensation if their journeys that they have already booked and paid for are cancelled. Likewise, the association advises travellers to ask the hotels and airlines directly for written confirmation that they will still run services that have been paid for. If not, those affected should file a claim against the tour operator to the appropriate consumer authorities in their autonomous community. For this, all relevant documentation (justifying payments etc.) that they have to their disposal must be compiled. The association reminds people that the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users stipulate

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