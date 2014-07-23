FACUA recommends users to formally complain about Endesa's fraudulent charges of the new network extensions

FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends users affected by incorrect charge made by Endesa Distribución for installing a new extension on the network to formally complain and request the refund of the amounts irregularly charged. According to the Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish), the electricity supplier company abused its dominant position when charging users for installing a new extension on the network needed to deal with new or already existing supplies. This way, CNMC admits the abusive and anti-competitive behaviour and penalises Endesa Distribución with a 1.18 million Euros fine. FACUA complaints about the defencelessness situation that users have been through having to accept thi

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión