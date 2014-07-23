Following the CNMC fine of 1.18 million Euros
FACUA recommends users to formally complain about Endesa's fraudulent charges of the new network extensions
The electricity provider charged users as a previous condition for the new electricity supply connection, a service that they should have paid.
FACUA.org
España-23/07/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends users affected by incorrect charge made by Endesa Distribución for installing a new extension on the network to formally complain and request the refund of the amounts irregularly charged.
According to the Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish), the electricity supplier company abused its dominant position when charging users for installing a new extension on the network needed to deal with new or already existing supplies. This way, CNMC admits the abusive and anti-competitive behaviour and penalises Endesa Distribución with a 1.18 million Euros fine.
FACUA complaints about the defencelessness situation that users have been through having to accept thi
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