FACUA regrets that the European Parliament has given the green light to CETA

FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets that the European Parliament has decided to approve the CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union). This treaty, which has been negotiated behind the backs of citizens, will nevertheless have a strong repercussion on the daily lives of Europeans. The approval of the European Parliament allows a partial entry into force of the treaty next spring, while the process of ratification by all Member States is ongoing. CETA has moved ahead thanks to the 408 votes in favour of the European People’s Party (EPP), Liberals (ALDE), Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and a divided vote within Socialists and Democrats (S&D). Spanish socialists have decided to support the PP, despite the strong negati

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