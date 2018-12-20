FACUA reports Facebook to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) for sharing users' sensitive data with third parties

FACUA-Consumers in action has filed a new complaint against Facebook with the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish), for having shared users’ sensitive data with third parties without their permission, as the New York Times uncovered. The New York paper published a piece stating that the US-based mutlinational corporation had supposedly allowed Netflix and Spotify to read users’ private messages on the platform, and Bing (Microsoft search engine) to access names of their friends. Facebook reportedly also shared the names and contact information of its users with Amazon, and friends’ posts with Yahoo. In total, Facebook appears to have shared its users’ information with some 150 companies, the majority

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