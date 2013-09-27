Due to a fault, not completely resolved
FACUA reports Google to the Spanish Data Protection Agency for displaying private chat messages
Many users have expressed concern over a serious incident where confidential information may have been disclosed to multiple recipients.
FACUA.org
España-27/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Google to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD in Spanish) for a security error on Google Talk, Google Hangout and Google’s Gmail chat which is causing user’s private conversations to be leaked to third parties.
The company itself acknowledged on the morning of Thursday 26th that they were investigating «reports which indicate an issue with Google Talk». At the end of that afternoon, the company was announcing that the service had already been restored «for some users» and that they expected «a resolution for all users in the near future». <
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