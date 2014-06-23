FACUA reports Jazztel and Vodafone as they keep breaking the law by charging their costumers for paper bills

FACUA-Consumers in Action is preparing new complaints against telecommunications operators Jazztel and Vodafone as they keep breaking the law by charging 1 euro plus VAT (1.21 Euros) for sending their costumers their paper bills. The association submitted a claim in relation to this practice on August 2013 to the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) and the Consumption’s authorities on some autonomous communities, as it is considered excessive and outrageous regarding consumers’ rights. Ten months later, neither of the Administrations have announced any fine. Both telecommunication companies keep on their website their contracts’ clauses indicating the excessive charge for issuing paper bills. Vodafone keeps s

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