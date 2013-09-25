Between 50 and 151 euros
FACUA reports Movistar, Orange, Jazztel, Ono and Phone House for 'fining' network change bluffs
The association demands sanctions proportionate to the scope of this fraud. Consumer authorities recognize the illegality of these practices, but are not taking action to eradicate them.
FACUA.org
España-25/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action reports Movistar, Orange, Jazztel, Ono and Phone House for imposing exorbitant charges when users cancel a request to change network. The charges are excessive and highlight the non- reciprocal and inferior relationship between users and telephone companies.
Ono and Jazztel go as far as to demand a payment of €151 should a user request a number transfer from another company, but have a change of heart before it takes place. Orange requires €118 (for ADSL network change requests between operators other than Movistar), and Movistar charges €100 for fixed line network change bluffs and €50 for mobiles.
Phone House charges the €50 penalty in advance, as a deposit, which is not returned if the user cancels the request to
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