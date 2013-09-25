FACUA reports Movistar, Orange, Jazztel, Ono and Phone House for 'fining' network change bluffs

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports Movistar, Orange, Jazztel, Ono and Phone House for imposing exorbitant charges when users cancel a request to change network. The charges are excessive and highlight the non- reciprocal and inferior relationship between users and telephone companies. Ono and Jazztel go as far as to demand a payment of €151 should a user request a number transfer from another company, but have a change of heart before it takes place. Orange requires €118 (for ADSL network change requests between operators other than Movistar), and Movistar charges €100 for fixed line network change bluffs and €50 for mobiles. Phone House charges the €50 penalty in advance, as a deposit, which is not returned if the user cancels the request to

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