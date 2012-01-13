FACUA reports Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo for sabotaging their terminals so they cannot be used with the competition

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo to the Consumer and Competition authorities for sabotaging the terminals they sell so they can only be used with their network. FACUA already achieved the elimination of the rounding up of calls practiced by telecom companies in 2007, after a fight of more than three years that culminated with the introduction of per second billing. Now the Association is launching a campaign to end the #mobilefraud on mobile phone sales and urges consumers to ask their network to unblock their handsets. The four reported companies introduce a technical constraint on their customers’ device which limits its usability. A device which is legally owned by the user and effectively paid for, along the cou

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