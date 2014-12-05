FACUA reports Privalia after receiving more than sixty complaints for failing to carry out an offer

After receiving more than sixty complaints of users affected, FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the e-commerce company Privalia for failing to carry out an offer that was launched on their website, a 2 Tb Toshiba external Store E. Basic hard drive for 41.99 Euros. The report has been submitted to the Spanish Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and the appropriate bodies of Consumption of different autonomous communities, and among them, Catalonia, where Privalia has its corporate headquarters. After dozens of people bought the product online, the company has notified them via an email that they have made «a mistake» and that the hard driver’s capacity is lower than indicated. The e-mail tells them

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