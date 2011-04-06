The Association requests fines reflecting the gravity of the irregularity
FACUA reports Ryanair for imposing a fee on each ticket in order to comply with European legislation
The airline passes on to consumers its legal obligations in the event of cancellation due to strikes and adverse weather. The company also intends to keep the turnover generated from the tickets' sale despite not providing a service to passengers.
FACUA.org
España-06/04/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has accused Ryanair of imposing a fee of a bit more than two Euros each way in order to fulfill its legal obligation of providing alternative transportation or refund the ticket and offer assistance in the event of cancellations due to force majeure.
The complaints have been presented to the authorities of consumer protection of the seventeen autonomous communities, to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Health, Social Policy and Equality and to the State Aviation Safety Agency (EASA, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Trade and Development.
To the series of additional fees charged by Ryanair that go from printing a boarding pass, or paying by card, or responding to p
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