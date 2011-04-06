FACUA reports Ryanair for imposing a fee on each ticket in order to comply with European legislation

FACUA-Consumers in Action has accused Ryanair of imposing a fee of a bit more than two Euros each way in order to fulfill its legal obligation of providing alternative transportation or refund the ticket and offer assistance in the event of cancellations due to force majeure. The complaints have been presented to the authorities of consumer protection of the seventeen autonomous communities, to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Health, Social Policy and Equality and to the State Aviation Safety Agency (EASA, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Trade and Development. To the series of additional fees charged by Ryanair that go from printing a boarding pass, or paying by card, or responding to p

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